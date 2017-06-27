GBP/USD Forecast: positive, but depends on Carney

The GBP/USD pair trades higher in range, backed by broad dollar's weakness, but limited below Monday's high of 1.2759. BOE's Carney is set to speak in about an hour, following the release of the bank's Financial Stability report. Carney has been quite consistent about being tolerant with high inflation, refusing to raise rates after cutting them to record lows following the Brexit referendum, a year ago. Mounting pressure from his colleges at the MPC haven't affected his stance, and would be a big surprise if he somehow changes his rhetoric today towards a possible rate hike, with the Pound most likely rallying with the news. Nevertheless, the scenario is quite unlikely for today. Later on the day, focus will turn to Fed's officers, including a speech from Chair, Janet Yellen.

Get Forex Headlines by Email The hottest stories of the currency markets in your inbox Subscribe

The short term technical picture positive, albeit momentum is missing. In the 4 hours chart, the price is above a bullish 20 SMA, having met buying interest multiple times on approaches to it ever since the week started, now providing support at 1.2720. The RSI indicator in the mentioned time frame has bounced from its mid-line, and heads north around 59, leaning the scale towards the upside. Beyond the previous weekly high, next resistances come at 1.2800 and the 1.2840 price zone. Below 1.2720 on the other hand, supports come at 1.2690 and 1.2665.

View live chart of the GBP/USD