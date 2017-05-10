GBP/USD Forecast: political uncertainty weighs on Pound

The GBP/USD pair plummeted to a fresh near 1-month low with London opening, pricing 1.3173, its lowest Since September 14th, when a hawkish BOE surprised investors and sent the pair skyrocketing, up by roughly 400 pips in a couple of days back then. The rally was triggered by increased hopes of upcoming rate hikes in the UK, and while such hopes are intact, the Pound shed all of the post-BOE gains, on the back of political uncertainty. Brexit is the key, as PM May position keeps weakening in the UK, amid the lack of a clear strategy in its divorce from the EU.

Data also hit the Sterling this week, as growth in the services sector was not enough to offset the poor figures offered by the manufacturing and construction PMIs. The UK has nothing to offer today, while the US will release its weekly unemployment figures, offering also the speech of several Fed members.

From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair is poised to test 1.3146, and complete a full retracement, as the level stands for September 14th low. Seems unlikely it could break below the level ahead of Friday's US NFP report, but if it does, the bearish momentum will likely accelerate, targeting then the 1.3100 level.

Technical readings in the 4 hours chart, favor such decline, as the price is now developing below its 20 SMA and 200 EMA, both around 1.3250, providing a strong dynamic intraday resistance, while technical indicators have accelerated south within negative territory, with the Momentum showing limited downward strength at the time being, but the RSI now entering oversold levels with a strong bearish slope, in line with further slides ahead.

