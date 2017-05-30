GBP/USD Forecast: political uncertainty to keep the British Pound suppressed

The GBP/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure during Asian session on Wednesday after the latest poll showed May's Conservative Party might fall short of an overall majority in the upcoming election on June 8. The major tumbled back below the 1.2800 handle and reversed previous session's tepid recovery gains.

Meanwhile, a modest pick-up in the US Dollar demand, against the backdrop of Tuesday's mixed US economic data, further collaborated to the offered tone surrounding the major. Data released on Tuesday showed US consumer spending rose in April, while consumer confidence fell in May for the second consecutive month.

The pair has now dropped back within striking distance of one-month through touched last Friday and political uncertainty stemming out of the UK general election would continue to be a key determinant of the pair's movement through Wednesday's trading session.

Technically, the pair remains poised to extend its near-term downward trajectory and failure to move back above the 1.2900 handle now to reinforce the bearish bias. Hence, only a decisively strength back above the said handle would negate expectations of a near-term corrective slide.

Currently hovering around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2109-1.3043 recent up-move, bears would be eyeing for a follow through weakness below 1.2775-70 immediate support, which if broken is would turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards testing sub-1.2700 level (1.2685 support area representing 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support.

EUR/USD

The pair managed to recover early losses led by renewed worries over Greece's financial situation and the recovery was backed by the Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos clarification that his bailout comments were "distorted" and denied earlier reports that the country may opt out of getting its next bailout payment if creditors fail to agree on debt relief.

Meanwhile, investors on Tuesday shrugged off a slight disappointment from the preliminary release of German inflation figures for May, coming-in to show 0.2% m-o-m drop in prices with the yearly rate falling to 1.5% from last month's 2.0%. Investors now look forward to the preliminary release of composite Euro-zone inflation numbers, due later during the European session. Later during the NA session, the US economic docket features the release of Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales data.

From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday rebounded from the 1.1100 neighborhood, also coinciding with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0839-1.1268 latest up-swing, and now seems to have moved within a descending trend-channel on 4-hourly chart. The descending trend-channel, when taken into consideration along with the recent up-move seems to constitute towards formation of a bullish continuation chart pattern, Flag.

The bullish pattern would be confirmed once the pair decisively breaks through the trend-channel resistance, currently near 1.1210 region. On a convincing move above this important hurdle, the pair is likely to accelerate the up-move immediately towards multi-month tops resistance near 1.1260-65 region before eventually darting towards Nov. 2016 swing highs resistance near the 1.1300 handle.

Alternatively, retracement back below 1.1160 level would point toward further consolidation within the ascending trend-channel formation and could drag the pair back towards 1.1130-25 intermediate support en-route the 1.1100 confluence support.