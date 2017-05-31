GBP/USD Forecast: political jitters and soft UK data

Political jitters in the UK weigh on the Pound, down overnight on new election polls suggesting that PM May Conservative party may lose up to 20 seats in the upcoming elections, and therefore face a hung parliament. A new YouGov poll shows that the Labour party can get 257 seats from current 229, while Conservatives could end with just 274.

The GBP/USD pair fell down to the 1.2800 region, breaking lower afterwards, following the release of soft money figures in the kingdom. Net lending to individuals fell to £4.3B in April, missing expectations and below March £4.7B, while mortgage approvals in the month also decreased, accounting for 64.645K in the same month. The pair fell down to a fresh 5-week low of 1.2769, bouncing modestly from the level, but overall bearish.

Intraday technical readings support additional declines, with the price contained by a bearish 20 SMA, now offering a dynamic resistance in the 1.2820 region, whilst technical indicators accelerated north, and particularly the RSI stands at 33, anticipating additional declines.

The immediate support comes at 1.2756, the lowest ever since PM May announced the General election, with a break below it exposing the 1.2720 price zone. A recovery beyond 1.2820 on the other hand can see the pair recovering up to 1.2860, but selling interest will likely contain the advance and a trigger a retracement.

