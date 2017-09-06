GBP/USD Forecast: political jitters ahead to keep Pound under pressure

The GBP/USD pair sunk to 1.2664, its lowest since mid May and down nearly 300 pips as a result of UK election's outcome, backfiring on PM May. Mrs. May called for a snap election seeking to reinforce her leadership ahead of Brexit negotiations that will start this June 19th. However, the Conservative leading party ended up losing seats in the Parliament, while Labors added over 30 seats, up to 261 from previous 229, up specially in areas that voted to remain within the EU last year.

Political jitters in the UK will now take center stage, with a hung Parliament and as a coalition government seems quite unlikely, and two big battles ahead: one within the UK for the kingdom's political control, and the other with the rest of the EU, on Brexit. Indeed, Corbyn and Co. are looking for a softer Brexit and want to remain in the single market, against PM May choose. Anyway, tough times ahead for the UK and the Pound.

Data released earlier today showed that manufacturing and industrial production shrunk in April with the first up by just 0.2% and the second down by 0.8%. In the 3 months to April, UK's total trade deficit widened by £1.7 billion to £8.6 billion, amid increased imports of aircraft, cars and chemicals, according to the official release.

The pair bounced from the mentioned low and holds around 1.2730 where it also stabilized right after exit polls came out. The pair has an immediate resistance in the 1.2760/70 region, followed by 1.2800, although a recovery seems quite unlikely towards this last. Below 1.2705, the immediate support, the risk is back towards the downside, with 1.2660 and 1.2620 as the next intraday supports and probable bearish target.

