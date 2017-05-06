GBP/USD Forecast: political headlines driving cable; 1.30 still seems elusive

The GBP/USD pair on Monday managed to reverse early losses led by weekend terror attacks in London and surged through the 1.2900 handle to one week tops. The recovery move was supported by the latest ICM UK election poll that showed Conservatives held 11-point lead against opponents Labour party in the upcoming UK general election on Thursday. The up-move got an additional boost after the US economic data showed a dip in factory orders in April and a slight dip in ISM nonmanufacturing index for May.

The pair, however, remained below a short-term ascending trend-line resistance and with no relevant macroeconomic data due for release on Tuesday, political headlines would continue to drive sentiment surrounding the British Pound.

Technically, the short-term ascending trend-line resistance seems to constitute towards formation of a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern, which gets confirmed once the pair breaks below another ascending trend-line support, currently near the 1.2900 region. Sustained weakness back below the said handle, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide back towards 1.2855-50 support area before eventually breaking below the 1.2800 mark towards testing an important confluence support near 1.2770 area.

The 1.2770 support comprises of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2365 to 1.3047 latest up-move and 50-day SMA region, and also coincides with a previous major resistance. Hence, the pair seems unlikely to break the same in a hurry ahead of the major event risk.

On the flip side, the ascending trend-line, currently near 1.2945 region, remains immediate strong hurdle to conquer. A convincing break through this important barrier would negate the bearish chart pattern formation and accelerate the up-move back towards the key 1.30 psychological mark, with some intermediate resistance near 1.2970-75 area.