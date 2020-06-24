GBP/USD Current price: 1.2420
- Risk-aversion and fears of a second coronavirus case in the UK weighed on the pair.
- UK PM Johnson keeps moving on easing restrictive measures despite warnings from health experts.
- GBP/USD bearish in the short-term, immediate support at 1.2410.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2415 to close the day around 1.2420, as the dollar rose on risk-aversion, while the Pound was hit by mounting concerns of a second wave of coronavirus contagions in the UK. Despite the country reported 154 deaths in the past 24 hours, UK PM Johnson announced the easing of restrictive measures and even reduced the social distancing norm to just one meter. Major health bodies for the kingdom had warned the PM against lifting lockdown measures.
The UK didn’t release macroeconomic data this Wednesday, but will publish this Thursday the CBI Distributive Trades Survey - Realized, foreseen in June at -34% from -50% in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading at daily lows and below the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily decline, which suggests further declines ahead. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart skew the risk to the downside, as the pair is barely holding above a flat 200 SMA, while below the 20 and 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator consolidates around its 100 level, but the RSI heads firmly lower, currently at around 40. A clear break below the mentioned daily low should open the doors for a retest of the monthly low at 1.2334.
Support levels: 1.2410 1.2375 1.2330
Resistance levels: 1.2490 1.2520 1.2560
