GBP/USD Current price: 1.3904
- Progress in the battle against coronavirus in the UK underpins the pound.
- The UK government will decide on May 17 on non-essential international travel.
- GBP/USD regained the 1.3900 level and could extend its advance in the near-term.
The GBP/USD pair jumped to a three-week high of 1.3913, as the pound rallied in a dull European session. Most markets were closed on Easter Monday, but the pound rallied on optimism related to progress in the battle against the pandemic. The country has vaccinated with one shot at least 47.2% of its population, which led to a sharp decline in contagions and deaths. On Sunday, the UK reported 2,297 new contagions, while the death toll reached 10.
UK Prime Minister Boris announced the kingdom would continue easing out of lockdown from April 12, as they reopen shops, outdoor dining for restaurants and bars, hairdressers, zoos, and gyms. He also added that it’s too soon to say whether international summer holidays would be possible this year. The government will decide on non-essential international travel on May 17. The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data on Tuesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is comfortably trading at around 1.3900, with scope to extend its advance, although the bullish momentum eased as the day came to an end. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is above its 200 SMA, although the media remains flat. The 20 SMA accelerated north and is about to cross above the 100 SMA. Technical indicators reached oversold readings before losing strength and turning flat. The risk is skewed to the upside as long as the pair holds above 1.3860, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.3860 1.3810 1.3765
Resistance levels: 1.3940 1.3985 1.4020
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1800
Wall Street leads the way on Monday, as the Dow and the S&P trade at record highs following upbeat US ISM Services PMI, up to 63.7 in March, an all-time high. EUR/USD surges on risk-appetite.
GBP/USD reaches three-week highs above 1.3900
Pound self-strength coupled with a weaker dollar, the latter pressured by market’s optimism, to send GBP/USD sharply up this Monday. Eyes on UK progress in the battle against coronavirus.
XAU/USD choppy and rangebound in $1720s
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have been choppy on Monday but have largely stuck within a $1720-$1730 range. Spot prices have remained fairly well supported above the 21-day moving average at $1721, with USD weakness since the arrival of US market participants also helping to keep gold supported.
DOGE lacks bullish momentum after Elon Musk's recent endorsement
Dogecoin price had a massive 30% spike on April 1 after Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX will put a literal Dogecoin on the moon. However, this move didn't last long, and practically all gains were lost within the next 48 hours.
S&P 500 Index opens sharply higher, hits new record-high above 4,050
Wall Street's main indexes started the new week on a strong footing. S&P 500 and the DJIA both notched new all-time highs on Monday. Energy stocks underperform amid falling crude oil prices.