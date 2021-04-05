GBP/USD Current price: 1.3904

Progress in the battle against coronavirus in the UK underpins the pound.

The UK government will decide on May 17 on non-essential international travel.

GBP/USD regained the 1.3900 level and could extend its advance in the near-term.

The GBP/USD pair jumped to a three-week high of 1.3913, as the pound rallied in a dull European session. Most markets were closed on Easter Monday, but the pound rallied on optimism related to progress in the battle against the pandemic. The country has vaccinated with one shot at least 47.2% of its population, which led to a sharp decline in contagions and deaths. On Sunday, the UK reported 2,297 new contagions, while the death toll reached 10.

UK Prime Minister Boris announced the kingdom would continue easing out of lockdown from April 12, as they reopen shops, outdoor dining for restaurants and bars, hairdressers, zoos, and gyms. He also added that it’s too soon to say whether international summer holidays would be possible this year. The government will decide on non-essential international travel on May 17. The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data on Tuesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is comfortably trading at around 1.3900, with scope to extend its advance, although the bullish momentum eased as the day came to an end. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is above its 200 SMA, although the media remains flat. The 20 SMA accelerated north and is about to cross above the 100 SMA. Technical indicators reached oversold readings before losing strength and turning flat. The risk is skewed to the upside as long as the pair holds above 1.3860, the immediate support level.

Support levels: 1.3860 1.3810 1.3765

Resistance levels: 1.3940 1.3985 1.4020