GBP/USD Forecast: poised to gain further ahead of FOMC and BoE

The GBP/USD pair was seen digesting overnight gains to near 3-week tops and traded with a mild negative bias through the Asian session on Wednesday. The British Pound, on Tuesday, was pushed higher for the second consecutive day and was being supported by reports that the EU Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was ready to speed up the Brexit negotiations.

Even a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand, further boosted by Tuesday's upbeat US economic data, did little to hinder the pair's strong up-move. Meanwhile, growing market conviction for an imminent BoE rate hike action underpinned the British Pound and remained supportive of the pair's appreciating move.

Today's economic docket features the release of UK manufacturing PMI, while private sector employment data (ADP report) and ISM manufacturing PMI would be the key highlight from the US. Later during the NY trading session, the FOMC statement would be looked upon for fresh clues on the anticipated December rate hike move. Investors' attention, however, would remain glued to Thursday's BoE meeting, which would eventually drive sentiment surrounding the major over the near-term.

Technically, the pair on Tuesday moved above an important confluence resistance near the 1.3260-65 region, marking a break through a short-term descending trend-channel. Hence, the pair remains poised to extend its appreciating move, even beyond the 1.3300 handle, towards its next major hurdle near the 1.3340 region, coinciding with 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3657-1.3027 downfall.

On the flip side, any pull-back below 1.3260 level, now seems find support near the 1.3230-25 horizontal zone, which if broken could drag the pair back towards the 1.3200-1.3190 area en-route the 1.3155-50 support.