GBP/USD Forecast: poised to extend the corrective slide

The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground on Thursday and broke below the key 1.30 psychological mark to touch one-week lows near 1.2935-30 region despite upbeat UK Retail Sales data. The figures for June bettered expectations and showed a growth of 0.6% m-o-m as against a sharp decline of 1.2% recorded in the previous month. A fresh wave of US Dollar selling pressure helped the pair to bounce off 20-day SMA support and recover around 40-45 pips from lows.

The pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and oscillated in a narrow trading range around 1.2970-65 band through Asian session on the last trading day of the week. Today's economic docket lacks any major market moving releases and against the backdrop of growing consensus that the BOE won't raise rates anytime soon, the pair remains poised to extend the corrective slide from 10-month highs touched on Tuesday.

From a technical perspective, sustained weakness below 20-day SMA, currently near 1.2945-40 region, leading to a subsequent drop below 1.2920 level (38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3126 recent upswing), would reinforce the near-term bearish bias and accelerate the slide towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2855 zone en-route monthly lows support near 1.2810 area.

Alternatively, any recovery attempts might not confront fresh supply near the 1.30 handle, also coinciding with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, above which the momentum could get extend, but could be capped at 1.3040-50 strong horizontal resistance. Only a sustained break through the mentioned resistance would negate any near-term bearish bias and pave way for resumption of the pair's prior appreciating move.