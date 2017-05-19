GBP/USD Forecast: poised to extend recent bullish trajectory beyond 1.31 mark

The greenback gained some traction during Asian session on Monday, with the key US Dollar Index staging a minor recovery from multi-month lows. The index on Friday dropped to its lowest level since November amid growing political uncertainty, which is expected hinder the US President Donald Trump's pro-growth economic policies. The buck was also weighed down by comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, suggesting that two more Fed rate-hikes during 2017 would be overly aggressive given the recent slowdown in the economy.

Market, however, still seemed convinced that the Fed would eventually move towards raising interest rates at its June meeting, with the CME group's FedWatch Tool indicating over 75% probability of such an action and is seen extending some support to the greenback.

Fed rate hike expectations could continue to set the tone for trading on Monday as traders now look forward to speeches by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari.

GBP/USD

After last week's closing above the key 1.30 psychological mark for the first time since early September 2016, the pair gapped lower on Monday but has managed to hold its neck around the said handle. Upbeat UK retail sales data helped the pair to break through the recent trading range and with short-term technical indicators still far from being in overbought territory, the pair seems poised to extend its near-term bullish trajectory.

Bulls would be eyeing for a follow through momentum beyond 1.3040-50 immediate hurdle, above which the pair is likely to aim towards reclaiming the 1.3100 handle and head towards testing 1.3125-30 resistance area, marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of post-Brexit downslide.

On the flip side, 1.2970 level now seems to protect immediate downside, which if broken might trigger a short-term corrective slide towards 1.2900-1.2890 zone en-route 1.2840-35 horizontal support.

EUR/USD

The pair remained largely supported by political turmoil surrounding the Trump administration and jumped back above the 1.1200 handle for the first time since the US Presidential election. Against the backdrop of near-term overbought conditions, the pair could witness some profit taking as traders look forward to this week's busy economic docket from the Euro-zone.

A drop below 1.1165-60 immediate support would reinforce the expectations for a near-term corrective slide and drag the pair towards 1.1125 support area marking 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0839-1.1212 recent up-surge. A follow through slide could get extended till 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.1070-65 area, with some intermediate support near the 1.1100 handle.

On the upside, sustained momentum back above the 1.1200 handle might negate the expected corrective move and lift the pair towards 1.1245 horizontal resistance ahead of Nov. 2016 swing highs resistance near the 1.1300 handle.