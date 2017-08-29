GBP/USD Forecast: poised to extend its gains up to 1.3000 and beyond
The GBP/USD pair surged up to 1.2978, its highest since August 14th, but pared gains to settle around the 1.2960 price zone. The Pound surged amid dollar's sell-off on the back of renewed tensions between the US and North Korea, after the latest launched a missile over Japan. Also backing the Sterling were Reuters' headlines showing that EU Junker stressed on Tuesday that negotiations about a future EU-UK trading relationship after Britain leaves the EU could only start once divorce issues were resolved. The news is seen as Pound-positive, as it increases chances of a softer Brexit.
European equities plunged to six-month lows, whilst US DJIA futures shed over 100 points, but after the initial excitement following markets' opening, assets have entered a minor consolidative stage- There won't be any big news coming from the US today, which means sentiment will keep on leading the way across financial markets.
From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair settled around a major static level, at 1.2965, and given that sellers didn't rejected the advance, the risk is towards the upside for today. In the 4 hours chat, technical indicators keep heading north despite being in extreme overbought territory, while the 20 SMA heads sharply higher well below the current level. Furthermore, the price has extended beyond its 200 EMA for the first time since early August, another sign of a bullish extension ahead.
The next key resistance is the 1.3000 threshold, followed by 1.3045. Gains beyond this last seem unlikely at the time being, but in the case of an upward acceleration through it, 1.3100 comes next. The 1.2920/30 region is the immediate support, where buyers should now re-appear, although below this last, the decline can extend down to 1.2870.
