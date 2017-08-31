GBP/USD Forecast: poised to extend its decline

The GBP/USD pair eases within range, having topped for the day at 1.2929, now trading at its lowest since Asian opening, around 1.2880. The absence of fresh news coming from the UK, helps keeping the pair ranging, although the positive mood among investors keeps favoring the greenback in the short term. Weighing on Pound is an uptick in European inflation, which beat expectations and sent the EUR/GBP up against all of its major rivals.

Dollar's ongoing recovery could be exacerbated by upcoming US data, should it beat expectations, with the main focus being the Core PCE price index, Fed's favorite inflation measure. The US will also release its weekly unemployment claims, housing data and the Chicago PMI.

In the meantime, the pair presents a short term bearish tone, given that in the 4 hours chart, the pair is below its moving averages, whilst technical indicators gain downward momentum within negative territory. The weekly low was set at 1.2873 on Monday, being then, the immediate support. A bearish acceleration through the level exposes 1.2830 and later 1.2800. To the upside, the 1.2920/30 remains a strong resistance, and seems unlikely the pair can move beyond it today, but rather meet selling interest there in the case of an advance.

