GBP/USD Forecast: poised to extend its decline
The GBP/USD pair eases within range, having topped for the day at 1.2929, now trading at its lowest since Asian opening, around 1.2880. The absence of fresh news coming from the UK, helps keeping the pair ranging, although the positive mood among investors keeps favoring the greenback in the short term. Weighing on Pound is an uptick in European inflation, which beat expectations and sent the EUR/GBP up against all of its major rivals.
Dollar's ongoing recovery could be exacerbated by upcoming US data, should it beat expectations, with the main focus being the Core PCE price index, Fed's favorite inflation measure. The US will also release its weekly unemployment claims, housing data and the Chicago PMI.
In the meantime, the pair presents a short term bearish tone, given that in the 4 hours chart, the pair is below its moving averages, whilst technical indicators gain downward momentum within negative territory. The weekly low was set at 1.2873 on Monday, being then, the immediate support. A bearish acceleration through the level exposes 1.2830 and later 1.2800. To the upside, the 1.2920/30 remains a strong resistance, and seems unlikely the pair can move beyond it today, but rather meet selling interest there in the case of an advance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.