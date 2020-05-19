GBP/USD Current price: 1.2277

The UK ILO unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 3.9% in the three months to March.

The United Kingdom announced a plan to cut levies in the post-Brexit era.

GBP/USD is pressuring weekly highs and heading towards 1.2350.

The GBP/USD pair is trading near its weekly high of 1.2296, holding on to gains this Tuesday. In one hand, the greenback remained out of the market’s favour, while the Sterling surged on the back of a mixed employment report. People filing for unemployment surged to 856.5K in April, much worse than the 150K expected, while the ILO unemployment rate for the three months to March unexpectedly fell to 3.9% from 4.0%. The surge in the Claimant Count Change is the result of the coronavirus-related lockdown, and it didn’t surprise investors.

Also, the UK announced a new post-Brexit tariffs regime, expected to come into effect from January 2021. The plan includes cutting some tariffs on imports to near zero but will maintain a 10% levies on cars, agricultural products and the ceramics industry. The UK will release April’s inflation numbers this Wednesday, with the annual CPI foreseen at 0.9% from 1.5% previously. The core reading is seen at 1.5% from 1.6% previously.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is bullish in the short-term, although it’s yet to be seen if the rally could be sustained in time, as the pair remains at the lower half of its monthly range. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has recovered above the 38.2% retracement of its late March/early April rally at 1.2170, while the 20 SMA, turns marginally higher, just above the mentioned Fibonacci level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, continue to head firmly north well above their midlines. The pair has room to extend its advance towards the 1.2350 region where it has the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally.

Support levels: 1.2240 1.2200 1.2170

Resistance levels: 1.2285 1.2310 1.2350