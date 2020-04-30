GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to extend gains, although hardly sustainable in the longer-term

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2599
- The UK won’t ease lockdown, although further details will be out next week.
- The kingdom’s manufacturing activity seen revised lower in April to 32.8.
- GBP/USD trades near 1.2600 after flirting with monthly highs on dollar’s weakness.
The dollar’s sell-off against European rivals helped GBP/USD peaked at 1.2643 a couple of pips below its April high, this Thursday. The UK did not release macroeconomic data and news related to the pandemic were not good. Earlier in the day, UK Justice Minister Buckland said “you won't hear specific detail over lockdown easing later today,” anticipating that the kingdom is still far from controlling the virus. Later in the day, PM Johnson referred to a phase-two, and said it would be more “sophisticated.” He added that using a face mask would be useful once they come of the lockdown, and took note of the need for more testing in the country.
This Friday, the UK will release March money data, and the April Markit Manufacturing PMI, seen at 32.8 from a preliminary estimate of 32.9.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is holding on to most gains just below the 1.2600 level. The 4-hour chart shows that it has surged after repeatedly meeting buyers around its 20 and 100 SMA, both converging in the 1.2440/60 region. The Momentum indicator, however, turned flat above its 100 level, while the RSI reached overbought readings before losing directional strength. Further gains are to be expected if the pair surges past 1.2650, although sustainable pound gains are unlikely.
Support levels: 1.2520 1.2480 1.2440
Resistance levels: 1.2605 1.2650 1.2690
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
