GBP/USD Current price: 1.3242

Brexit-talks between the EU and the UK resumed this Tuesday, will extend until Friday.

UK inflation is foreseen steady at 0.6% YoY in June, core CPI expected at 1.3%.

GBP/USD is holding at monthly highs and bullish in the short-term.

The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3244 its highest since Jan 1st when the pair set this year high at 1.3266. As it has been happening lately, the advance was the result of the dollar’s sell-off, as speculative interest lacks a solid reason to beat on the pound. Meanwhile, EU-UK trade talks resumed this Tuesday. Ahead of the meeting in Brussels, news indicated that British negotiators would not accept any deal that ‘constrains’ the UK to the EU’s rules and infringes sovereignty, somehow hinting another round of failed talks.

At the same time, EU representatives suggested that talks could be unlocked if the UK maintains the bloc’s laws on tax breaks and state subsidies as part of the “level-playing field.” Talks are set to conclude on Friday. This Wednesday, the UK will publish July inflation figures. The CPI is expected to drop 0.1% MoM following June’s 0.1% increase. Annual inflation is expected to be unchanged at 0.6%, while core annual CPI is projected to slip to 1.3% from 1.4% in June.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading a few pips below the mentioned daily high, en route to the mentioned 1.3266, as long as Brexit-related headlines don’t give bulls a reality check. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has advanced above a bullish 20 SMA, currently at 1.3120, while technical indicators are pulling lower from overbought readings, not enough at the time being to suggest upward exhaustion. A bearish corrective decline can become clearer on a break below 1.3185, the former August high and a relevant support level.

Support levels: 1.3185 1.3130 1.3070

Resistance levels: 1.3265 1.3300 1.3350