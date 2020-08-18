GBP/USD Current price: 1.3242
- Brexit-talks between the EU and the UK resumed this Tuesday, will extend until Friday.
- UK inflation is foreseen steady at 0.6% YoY in June, core CPI expected at 1.3%.
- GBP/USD is holding at monthly highs and bullish in the short-term.
The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3244 its highest since Jan 1st when the pair set this year high at 1.3266. As it has been happening lately, the advance was the result of the dollar’s sell-off, as speculative interest lacks a solid reason to beat on the pound. Meanwhile, EU-UK trade talks resumed this Tuesday. Ahead of the meeting in Brussels, news indicated that British negotiators would not accept any deal that ‘constrains’ the UK to the EU’s rules and infringes sovereignty, somehow hinting another round of failed talks.
At the same time, EU representatives suggested that talks could be unlocked if the UK maintains the bloc’s laws on tax breaks and state subsidies as part of the “level-playing field.” Talks are set to conclude on Friday. This Wednesday, the UK will publish July inflation figures. The CPI is expected to drop 0.1% MoM following June’s 0.1% increase. Annual inflation is expected to be unchanged at 0.6%, while core annual CPI is projected to slip to 1.3% from 1.4% in June.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading a few pips below the mentioned daily high, en route to the mentioned 1.3266, as long as Brexit-related headlines don’t give bulls a reality check. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has advanced above a bullish 20 SMA, currently at 1.3120, while technical indicators are pulling lower from overbought readings, not enough at the time being to suggest upward exhaustion. A bearish corrective decline can become clearer on a break below 1.3185, the former August high and a relevant support level.
Support levels: 1.3185 1.3130 1.3070
Resistance levels: 1.3265 1.3300 1.3350
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats from multi-month highs despite upbeat UK CPI
GBP/USD jumped back towards the 7.5-month high of 1.3264 after the UK CPI beats estimates with 1.0% YoY in July. Fears of another failed attempt to seal the Brexit deal, however, could cap the upside.
EUR/USD treads water above 1.19, waits for a FOMC Minutes catalyst
EUR/USD has stabilized, trading in the 1.1900-1.1950 range for the best part of the last 15 hours. Falling Treasury yields continue to undermine the sentiment around the greenback. The mention of yield curve control in FOMC Minutes could be dollar bearish.
Gold finds buyers near $1985, focus shifts to Fed minutes
Gold has bounced-back towards $1995 as the US dollar rebound fizzles out in Europe. The metal defends the key $1,980 support heading into the all-important FOMC July meeting's minutes.
Forex Today: Dollar shows signs of life on US stimulus progress, ahead of Fed minutes
The US dollar showed some signs of life early Wednesday, as the sell-off to 27-month trough stalled on renewed hopes of US fiscal stimulus and following the official announcement of Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for the US elections.
WTI: Fizzles upside momentum with eyes on OPEC+, EIA data
WTI takes a U-turn from $42.99 even as MACD teases the bulls. Steady RSI, bearish spinning top favor sellers to attack eight-day-old support line. OPEC+ ministerial meeting may not announce any change in the production cut accord, may praise the participants’ level of compliance.