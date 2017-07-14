GBP/USD Forecast: poised to challenge the 1.3000 threshold

The GBP/USD pair holds near a recently acquired weekly high of 1.2965, mostly on dollar weakness, and with no macroeconomic releases coming from the UK. There was a news making the round today, about the UK government acknowledging that something must be pay on Brexit, but that's something that has never been discussed, the problem is the amount due, and that hasn't been named.

In the meantime, trouble continues in the kingdom as PM May can't find support to pass the EU repeal bill through the Parliament, with significant softening demand from the opposition, before approving it. So far, hopes that PM May won't be able to go for a "hard-Brexit" are limiting Pound's slides.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price extended its advance above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hold within positive territory, but with limited upward strength, with the upside favored anyway. The pair has an immediate support at 1.2925 the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, followed by the 1.2860 region, the 38.2% retracement of the same rally. Beyond the daily high, the pair can extend up to 1.3000, en route to the 1.3030/40 region, where selling interest contained advances over the last few months.

View live chart of the GBP/USD