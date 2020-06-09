GBP/USD Current price: 1.2740
- UK May’s BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, which improved to 7.9% YoY from 5.7%.
- BOE’s Cunliffe said the coronavirus crisis is far from over, the UK could suffer more than anticipated.
- GBP/USD holding strong above 1.2700, could extend its rally beyond the 1.2800 threshold.
The GBP/USD pair has reached a fresh multi-month high of 1.2755 this Tuesday, ending the day little changed on the upside after falling a slow as 1.2617, a fresh weekly low. The late rally was the result of another round of dollar’s sell-off, without a certain catalyst triggering the move. The sharp decline in European indexes could be attributed to some profit-taking ahead of the US Central Bank decision to be out this Wednesday.
The UK published the May BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, which improved to 7.9% YoY from 5.7% in the previous month. BOE’s MPC member, Jon Cunliffe remarked that the coronavirus crisis is far from over and that there’s “likely to be a great deal of pain for the financial sector," adding that "the UK could suffer more adverse outcomes than in the Bank of England's May scenario." The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data this Wednesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is technically bullish as it approaches its daily high, although the potential is limited as the day comes to an end. The 4-hour chart shows that buyers defended the area around a bullish 20 SMA, currently at 1.2670. Technical indicators, in the meantime, ease within positive levels, still far from suggesting upward exhaustion. A steeper advance is expected on a break above 1.2785, a relevant resistance level.
Support levels: 1.2710 1.2670 1.2620
Resistance levels: 1.2785 1.2820 1.2865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks for a firm direction below 0.7000 ahead of China inflation data
AUD/USD seesaws in a small range under 0.7000 while still carrying the previous day’s pullback moves. Market’s risk-tone sours before the key FOMC, China’s CPI and PPI could offer immediate direction.
USD/JPY seesaws near one-week low, under 108.00, as risk tone sours
USD/JPY sellers catch a breath around the multi-day low near 107.60 after the two-day losses. The pair struggles for a firm direction following the latest downside. Second-tier data from Japan, qualitative catalysts can offer intermediate moves ahead of the FOMC.
Gold holding in positive territory ahead of the Fed showdown
Gold prices have been elevated, taking back territory in the 1700s while risk appetite has cooled in the US and Europe. The market has been due for a rest as investors take stock of a rally that saw the S&P 500 erase its year-to-date losses at the start of this week.
WTI dips lower after API build
Sources have reported that over the last week there has been a build of 8.42 million barrels according to the lasted API data. This news has led WTI to fall around 1.82% over the last couple of hours.
US dollar: 3 things to watch for in June FOMC
The USD traded lower against all of the European currencies on Tuesday ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy announcement. Investors took profits on risk trades as the DJIA closed lower for the first time in 8 trading days.