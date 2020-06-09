GBP/USD Current price: 1.2740

UK May’s BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, which improved to 7.9% YoY from 5.7%.

BOE’s Cunliffe said the coronavirus crisis is far from over, the UK could suffer more than anticipated.

GBP/USD holding strong above 1.2700, could extend its rally beyond the 1.2800 threshold.

The GBP/USD pair has reached a fresh multi-month high of 1.2755 this Tuesday, ending the day little changed on the upside after falling a slow as 1.2617, a fresh weekly low. The late rally was the result of another round of dollar’s sell-off, without a certain catalyst triggering the move. The sharp decline in European indexes could be attributed to some profit-taking ahead of the US Central Bank decision to be out this Wednesday.

The UK published the May BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, which improved to 7.9% YoY from 5.7% in the previous month. BOE’s MPC member, Jon Cunliffe remarked that the coronavirus crisis is far from over and that there’s “likely to be a great deal of pain for the financial sector," adding that "the UK could suffer more adverse outcomes than in the Bank of England's May scenario." The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data this Wednesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is technically bullish as it approaches its daily high, although the potential is limited as the day comes to an end. The 4-hour chart shows that buyers defended the area around a bullish 20 SMA, currently at 1.2670. Technical indicators, in the meantime, ease within positive levels, still far from suggesting upward exhaustion. A steeper advance is expected on a break above 1.2785, a relevant resistance level.

Support levels: 1.2710 1.2670 1.2620

Resistance levels: 1.2785 1.2820 1.2865