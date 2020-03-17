GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2074
- UK mixed employment data sent Pound to a fresh yearly low against the greenback.
- UK PM Johnson and Finance Minister Sunak announced measures to fight the crisis.
- GBP/USD bounced some 100 pips from intraday lows, the risk remains skewed to the downside.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2000, its lowest since last September when the pair bottomed at 1.1957. As demand for the greenback persisted, the Pound suffered from the latest UK employment figures, which showed that the unemployment rate in the kingdom rose to 3.9% in January from 3.8%. The number of unemployed people in the same period was smaller than anticipated, increasing by 17.3K. In the three months to January, average earnings excluding bonus resulted at 3.1% vs 3.2% last and 3.2% expected while including bonuses came in at 3.1% against 2.9% previous and 3.0% expected.
The pair recovered after the US government announced relief measures, while UK PM Johnson, in a joint statement with Finance Minister Sunak, declared that they must “do more and faster,” to stop the disease spreading and to no not overwhelm the health system, finally giving some positive signs. Sunak said that the government would provide 330 billion GBP worth of guaranteed loans for business to battle the crisis. About Brexit, PM Johnson added that the transition period would end as scheduled on December 31st. The country won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Wednesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has recovered roughly 100 pips from the mentioned low but ended the day in the red. The pair remains extremely oversold in the daily chart, and technical readings give no sign of an upcoming turn. In the 4-hour chart, the potential of a bullish movement is also limited, as the pair keeps developing below a firmly bearish 20 SMA, currently at 1.2335, while technical indicators bounced, but hold well into the red with the RSI currently at 25.
Support levels: 1.2065 1.2030 1.1990
Resistance levels: 1.2140 1.2195 1.2240
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
