GBP/USD Forecast: Oversold? With Londoners bracing to see soldiers, another fall cannot be ruled out

GBP/USD is pressured again after a wipeout on Wednesday sent it to the lowest since 1985.

Londoners are bracing for lockdown and the army, while USD demand remains robust.

Thursday's charts are pointing to oversold conditions on various timeframes.

London – one of the world's financial capitals – is bracing for a lockdown, with the army ready for deployment as policemen may defend supermarkets. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's about-turn from "herd-immunity" is rapid – and markets are taking note. That move, including closing schools, is one of the three reasons for sterling's stumble.

Another driver is the strength of the US dollar, which has been dominant amid distressed selling. Investors are selling stocks – some of them contrary to their desires – and fleeing to the greenback. The free-fall has also been triggered by cascading stops.

How low can the pound go? GBP/USD is currently trading at the 1.15 handle, after dropping from around 1.21 to below 1.15 on Wednesday. The currency pair is some 1,700 pips down within ten days. These prices were last seen in 1985 – 35 years ago.

Andrew Bailey, the new Governor of the Bank of England, has opened the door to more action after last week's unscheduled rate cut to 0.25% and the launch of a new lending scheme. More importantly, the next moves depend on government action, both in the UK mentioned earlier, and in the US.

Washington is readying a gargantuan $1.3 trillion package that includes bailing out businesses and sending cheques to all Americans. Will that push the dollar lower? Not necessarily, as rising yields – the result of growing funding needs – make the dollar more attractive.

In the bigger scheme of things, a lot depends on seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. As Britain is only now entering its lockdown phase – with most of the continent already paralyzed – it will likely get worse for the pound before it gets better. While cable is trading some 100 pips above the lows, such surges may now be considered "dead cat bounces" as volatility remains extreme.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 9,000 people and infected more than 222,000 worldwide. US cases have topped 9,000 and in the UK , infections are below 3,000. Nevertheless, the worst may be ahead.

Later in the day, additional lockdown news, fiscal policy responses, and health-related headlines are set to rock pound/dollar.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index is pointing to oversold conditions – below 30 – on the four-hour charts and also on other timeframes such as the daily chart. Nevertheless, bounces may be temporary under these extraordinary conditions.

Support awaits at the new historic low of 1.1440. It is followed by 1.13 and by 1.10 – round numbers. It is essential to remember that high volatility and trading at levels last seen since 1985 means that any levels may be wiped out instantly.

Some resistance awaits at 1.1660, the daily high, followed only by 1.1957, the September 2019 low. The round level of 1.20 and Tuesday's peak at 1.2120 are next.