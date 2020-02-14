- GBP/USD rallies hard on Thursday in reaction to the latest UK political developments.
- The strong intraday upsurge seemed unaffected by some follow-through USD buying.
- Investors now look forward to the US data for some meaningful trading opportunities.
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 125 pips intraday in reaction to the latest UK political developments and jumped to over one-week tops, around the 1.3070 region on Thursday. The British pound initially edged lower on reports that the UK finance minister Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer. The downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather attracted some aggressive dip-buying after the UK government confirmed that Rishi Sunak, the current chief secretary to the Treasury, has been appointed as the new Chancellor. Sunak is said to be supportive of fiscal stimulus, which was seen as taking some pressure off the Bank of England to cut rates and eventually provided a strong lift to the British pound.
The strong intraday positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by some renewed US dollar buying interest. A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion – amid renewed concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus – helped the greenback to attract some safe-haven flows. It is worth reporting that market worries resurfaced on Thursday after China's Hubei province reported a surge in the number of people infected, as the death toll neared 1,400. The buck was further supported by a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, led by hotter-than-expected headline US CPI print and an intraday recovery in the US equity markets.
Nevertheless, the pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range, just below mid-1.3000s. The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the sentiment surrounding the British pound.
Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of monthly retail sales data and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – will influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight upsurge stalled near 50-day SMA hurdle. Some follow-through buying above the mentioned barrier might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a possible move beyond the 1.3100 round-figure mark, towards testing its next major hurdle near the 1.3145-50 region.
On the flip side, the key 1.30 psychological mark now seems to act as a firm base, which if broken might prompt some fresh technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2950-45 horizontal support. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might negate any near-term bullish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging 100-day SMA support near the 1.2900 round-figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured near 34-month lows after Germany reports stagnation
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, close to the lowest since April 2017. Germany reported 0% growth in Q4 2019, worse than expected. Coronavirus headlines and US consumer figures are on the agenda.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.3050 after the reshuffle-related rally
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3050, consolidating its gains after UK PM Johnson nominated Sunak as Chancellor instead of Javid, potentially directing fiscal stimulus. Brexit concerns and coronavirus developments are in play.
Forex Today: EUR/USD falls toward Macron gap, Pound enjoys Javid jump, US consumer, coronavirus eyed
Coronavirus: The number of cases nears 63,000 on the second day after authorities in China changed its counting methodology, adding CT scans in addition to lab tests. Larry Kudlow, a senior adviser at the White House, has expressed disappointment from Beijing's level of transparency on the respiratory disease.
WTI: Sustained break of 10-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful
WTI steps back to $51.72 while heading into the European session on Friday. the oil benchmark crossed 10-day SMA for the first time since early January on Wednesday and has been above that afterward. Also supporting the bullish sentiment is oversold RSI conditions.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.