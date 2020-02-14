GBP/USD rallies hard on Thursday in reaction to the latest UK political developments.

The strong intraday upsurge seemed unaffected by some follow-through USD buying.

Investors now look forward to the US data for some meaningful trading opportunities.

The GBP/USD pair rallied around 125 pips intraday in reaction to the latest UK political developments and jumped to over one-week tops, around the 1.3070 region on Thursday. The British pound initially edged lower on reports that the UK finance minister Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer. The downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather attracted some aggressive dip-buying after the UK government confirmed that Rishi Sunak, the current chief secretary to the Treasury, has been appointed as the new Chancellor. Sunak is said to be supportive of fiscal stimulus, which was seen as taking some pressure off the Bank of England to cut rates and eventually provided a strong lift to the British pound.

The strong intraday positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by some renewed US dollar buying interest. A fresh wave of the global risk-aversion – amid renewed concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus – helped the greenback to attract some safe-haven flows. It is worth reporting that market worries resurfaced on Thursday after China's Hubei province reported a surge in the number of people infected, as the death toll neared 1,400. The buck was further supported by a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, led by hotter-than-expected headline US CPI print and an intraday recovery in the US equity markets.

Nevertheless, the pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range, just below mid-1.3000s. The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the sentiment surrounding the British pound.

Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of monthly retail sales data and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – will influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight upsurge stalled near 50-day SMA hurdle. Some follow-through buying above the mentioned barrier might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a possible move beyond the 1.3100 round-figure mark, towards testing its next major hurdle near the 1.3145-50 region.

On the flip side, the key 1.30 psychological mark now seems to act as a firm base, which if broken might prompt some fresh technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2950-45 horizontal support. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might negate any near-term bullish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging 100-day SMA support near the 1.2900 round-figure mark.