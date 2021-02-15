GBP/USD Forecast: Overbought, so what? All the ingredients are in place for attacking 1.40

GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the UK's vaccination program is at full speed.

US stimulus is supporting a positive mood in markets, weighing on the safe-haven dollar.

Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to overbought conditions.

A politician has kept his promise – Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who missed his ambitious targets more than once, has now overseen the UK reaching the 15 million people jabbed milestone by February 15. Britain has vaccinated the most at-risk groups in most areas. The achievement is one of the reasons pushing the pound higher, to fresh 34-month highs above 1.39.

Will the UK government accelerate its reopening plans? Johnson is set to deliver a speech on the topic on February 22, but details may come out earlier. The rapid immunization campaign and the lockdown are responsible for the drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths recorded in recent weeks. A return to normality would boost the economy in the first quarter of 2021, after recording a better-than-expected advance in the previous one.

Another source of optimism comes from across the pond. The US Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump after those voting to convict failed to muster a super-majority. For markets, the quick ending frees Congress to move forward with President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. While the final sum will likely be smaller, it is set to pass by the end of the month.

How high can GBP/USD go? To a lesser extent, thinner trading volume is also helping cable bulls push higher. China and other Asian financial hubs are off for the Lunar New Year celebrations and US traders are also enjoying a bank holiday.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is just above 70 – indicating overbought levels. However, momentum remains to the upside and the currency pair is holding above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages. All in all, there is a chance that GBP/USD ignores overbought conditions for some time.

The new 34-month high of 1.3915 is the immediate resistance line. It is followed by the psychologically significant 1.40 level, and then by 1.4110 and 1.42.

Support awaits at the previous peak of 1.3865, then by 1.3825 which was a swing low, by 1.another temporary cushion at 1.3775 and then by the former double-top of 1.3750.