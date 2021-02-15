GBP/USD Forecast: Overbought, so what? All the ingredients are in place for attacking 1.40

- GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the UK's vaccination program is at full speed.
- US stimulus is supporting a positive mood in markets, weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
- Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to overbought conditions.
A politician has kept his promise – Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who missed his ambitious targets more than once, has now overseen the UK reaching the 15 million people jabbed milestone by February 15. Britain has vaccinated the most at-risk groups in most areas. The achievement is one of the reasons pushing the pound higher, to fresh 34-month highs above 1.39.
Will the UK government accelerate its reopening plans? Johnson is set to deliver a speech on the topic on February 22, but details may come out earlier. The rapid immunization campaign and the lockdown are responsible for the drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths recorded in recent weeks. A return to normality would boost the economy in the first quarter of 2021, after recording a better-than-expected advance in the previous one.
Another source of optimism comes from across the pond. The US Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump after those voting to convict failed to muster a super-majority. For markets, the quick ending frees Congress to move forward with President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. While the final sum will likely be smaller, it is set to pass by the end of the month.
How high can GBP/USD go? To a lesser extent, thinner trading volume is also helping cable bulls push higher. China and other Asian financial hubs are off for the Lunar New Year celebrations and US traders are also enjoying a bank holiday.
GBP/USD Price Forecast 2021: Cable braces for calendar comeback amid three exits
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is just above 70 – indicating overbought levels. However, momentum remains to the upside and the currency pair is holding above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages. All in all, there is a chance that GBP/USD ignores overbought conditions for some time.
The new 34-month high of 1.3915 is the immediate resistance line. It is followed by the psychologically significant 1.40 level, and then by 1.4110 and 1.42.
Support awaits at the previous peak of 1.3865, then by 1.3825 which was a swing low, by 1.another temporary cushion at 1.3775 and then by the former double-top of 1.3750.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 1.39 amid UK's vaccine rollout, stimulus hopes
GBP/USD has hit a new 34-month high above 1.39 as the UK reached its milestone of jabbing 15 million people with covid vaccines. Markets are also hopeful that US President Biden will pass a large relief bill after the trial of his predecessor Trump ended.
Dogecoin price at risk of 70% correction as Elon Musk grows concerned about DOGE whales
Dogecoin price seems to be breaking out of an ascending triangle in a downward direction after enduring a two-week-long consolidation phase. Further selling pressure could see DOGE's market value dive to $0.018.
EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has been advancing above 1.21 amid a risk-on mood. Optimism about vaccines and the fresh focus on US stimulus is boosting sentiment. European industrial output is eyed and US markets are closed on Monday.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1820 level amid risk-on mood
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold. The upbeat market mood, surging US bond yields exerted pressure on the metal. Sustained USD selling might extend some support and help limit any further losses.
US Dollar Index meets initial support near 90.30
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the week on the back footing near the 90.30 region.