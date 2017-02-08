GBP/USD Forecast: outlook remains constructive ahead of BoE’s Super Thursday

The GBP/USD pair extended its appreciating move and refreshed multi-month highs near mid-1.3200s during the NA session on Wednesday. The move came despite weaker UK construction PMI, dropping sharply to 11-month low level of 51.9 in July as compared to 54.8 previous. Persistent greenback selling bias was one of the key factors driving the pair higher. In fact, the key US Dollar Index sank to its lowest level since early May 2016 after the ADP report showed addition of 178K private sector jobs in July. The reading was way below consensus estimates and might have also lowered expectations from the official NFP data, due for release on Friday.

The pair remains just a few pips away from its highest level since mid-September 2016 as traders now look forward to the UK services PMI, expected to come in at 53.6 versus 53.4 previous. The latest PMI print is unlikely to be a major driver for the pair as investors' focus would remain glued to the very important BoE monetary policy decision, due to be announced later during the day.

The central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged but the MPC vote distribution would have a larger impact on the British Pound. The announcement would also be accompanied by BoE's quarterly inflation report (QIR), providing fresh economic projections, and followed by the BOE Governor Mark Carney's press conference. More votes in favor of a rate hike and (or) hawkish QIR could trigger a fresh leg of up-move for the British Pound.

Technical outlook

The pair has been trending higher alongside an ascending trend-line but the bullish trajectory seems to have paused near 100% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.2589-1.3030 up-move and subsequent retracement. The mentioned level, around 1.3250 region remains immediate strong hurdle, which if conquered should pave way for continuation of the pair’s appreciating move even beyond the 1.3300 handle towards its next resistance near 1.3335-40 horizontal zone.

Alternatively, profit taking slide below the 1.3200-1.3190 region could get extended towards 1.3135-30 intermediate support en-route the ascending trend-line support, currently near the 1.3100 mark. Only a decisive break below the said handle would negate any near-term bullish bias and trigger a near-term corrective slide initially towards 1.3030 resistance turned support area and eventually below the key 1.30 psychological mark.