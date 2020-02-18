GBP/USD Forecast: On the defensive amid fresh Brexit worries, focus on UK jobs data

- GBP/USD failed to capitalize on last week’s strong move up and failed near 50-DMA.
- Resurfacing concerns about a no-deal Brexit prompted some fresh selling on Monday.
- Investors now look forward to the UK monthly employment details for a fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on last week's strong positive move of around 200 pips and met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new trading week, snapping five consecutive days of a positive move. The latest optimism over Rishi Sunak's appointment as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer turned out to be short-lived and some renewed concerns about a no-deal Brexit exerted some fresh downward pressure on the British pound.
GBP weighed down by Brexit concerns
Market worries that Britain might crash out of the European Union (EU) at the end of the transition period later this year resurfaced on Monday following a statement from the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman. Johnson's Europe adviser David Frost said that Britain wants a trade agreement similar to other deals the EU has struck and added that it would not be threatened into following EU rules to win a free trade agreement with the bloc.
The intraday slide seemed rather unaffected by a subdued the US dollar demand, which consolidated its recent strong gains to 4-1/2 month tops. Relatively thin liquidity conditions – amid the President’s Day holiday in the US – held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and led to a range-bound trading action on Monday. However, concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range and edged lower for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The pair slipped further below the key 1.30 psychological mark during the Asian session as the focus now shifts to the UK monthly employment details. Given that consensus estimates point to steady numbers for January, a big divergence from the expected figures might influence the sentiment surrounding the British pound and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent positive move faced rejection near 50-day SMA and the subsequent slide points to the emergence of some fresh selling pressure. Hence, the pair now seems vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.2950-45 support zone en-route 100-day SMA, around the 1.2925 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support now seems to prompt some aggressive technical selling and pave the way for the resumption of the pair’s prior depreciating move.
On the flip side, the 1.3040-50 region now seems to act as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the 1.3065 supply zone (50-DMA). A convincing break through the latter now seems to assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 1.3100 round-figure mark. The pair could further extend the positive momentum towards testing the next major hurdle near the 1.3145-50 resistance zone.
