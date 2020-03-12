GBP/USD gained some intraday traction on Wednesday following the BoE’s emergency rate cut.

The UK government's massive coronavirus relief package failed to provide any additional boost.

The risk sentiment took a sharp knock after WHO declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic.

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price swings on Wednesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The British pound initially weakened after the Bank of England announced a surprise interest rate cut of 50 bps to counter the economic shocks from the coronavirus outbreak. The UK central bank also launched a special funding facility worth £100 to small and medium-sized businesses to help cope with the outbreak’s fallout.

The announcement came just ahead of the expected government fiscal measures to support the UK economy and the coordinated effort boosted investors’ confidence, which provided a modest lift to the sterling. In fact, the UK's new Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivered a massive £30 billion coronavirus relief package, including £5 billion emergency fund for the National Health Service.

This coupled with some renewed US dollar weakness, backed by a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, remained supportive of the pair's intraday positive move to the 1.2975 region. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through buying, rather started losing steam after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic.

This was followed by the US President Donald Trump's announcement to suspended all travel from Europe for 30 days in order to fight the coronavirus, which intensified the selloff in the equity markets and extended some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart. The pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and tumbled to over one-week lows.

The pair remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Thursday, around the 1.2800 round figure mark, ahead of the UK PM Boris Johnson’s further announcements to tackle the coronavirus. Apart from this, the ECB-led volatility in the FX market and any fresh developments around the coronavirus saga might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.

Short-term technical outlook

Looking at the technical picture, the recent pullback from the 1.3200 round figure mark has been along a short-term descending trend-channel formation on hourly charts. The overnight rejection from the trend-channel resistance reinforced the bearish set-up and support prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, some follow-through weakness, towards testing the lower end of the trend-channel, around the 1.2735 region, now looks a distinct possibility. Some follow-through selling might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for the resumption of the pair’s prior/well-established bearish trend.

On the flip side, the 1.2815-30 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance. Any momentum beyond the mentioned barrier is likely to confront some fresh supply, rather remain capped near the trend-channel resistance, currently near the 1.2890-1.2900 region. That said, a convincing break through might negate the negative outlook and trigger some near-term short-covering move, which should assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark.