GBP/USD Forecast: now seems vulnerable to slide below 1.30 handle, NFP eyed

Persistent uncertainty surrounding Brexit talks and now the latest political development in the UK, wherein PM Theresa May could be ousted by her own party members, kept taking a toll on the sentiment surrounding the British Pound. The GBP/USD pair continued sliding through Asian session on Friday and was being further pressured by a strong follow through greenback buying interest.

The market seemed convinced over prospects for an additional Fed rate hike move in 2017 and was being further reinforced by incoming stronger US economic data. This coupled with optimism over the US President Donald Trump's tax reform plan lifted the key US Dollar Index to 7-week tops and dragged the major below the 1.3100 handle to near one-month low.

Today's focus would remain on the highly anticipated US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP, which would now be a key determinant of the greenback's near-term trajectory. Ahead of the key event risk, the release of Halifax House Price Index (HPI) and a scheduled speech by BOE Chief Economist Andy Haldane would be looked upon for some immediate respite for the GBP bulls.

Technically, the pair has confirmed a bearish break through a short-term descending trend-channel and has also weakened below a key support near the 1.3100 handle (61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2774-1.3657 recent upswing). With short-term still far from being in oversold territory, the pair seems poised to extend its downward trajectory in the near-term.

Hence, the ongoing slide seems more likely to get extended 1.3030-25 horizontal support zone before the pair eventually drops below the key 1.30 psychological mark and head towards testing its next support near the 1.2965-60 region.

Conversely, any recovery attempts now seems to confront fresh supply near the 1.3100 mark and subsequent up-moves is likely to be capped at 50-day SMA strong support break point, now turned important hurdle, near the 1.3130-35 region.