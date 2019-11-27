GBP/USD Forecast: Now seems vulnerable to slide below 1.2800 handle, US macro data in focus

The narrowing gap between Conservatives and Labour Party weighed on the GBP.

The USD held steady amid the latest optimism over a US-China trade agreement.

Investors now look forward to the US macro releases for some meaningful impetus.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive move and came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday, weighed down by a combination of factors. The latest poll for the upcoming UK snap election on December 12 indicated narrowing gap between the ruling Conservatives and the Labour Party, which eventually dented sentiment surrounding the British Pound amid absent relevant market moving UK economic releases.

Focus remains on UK politics

The weakened back below mid-1.2800s and the downtick seemed rather unaffected by a subdued US dollar price action. As investors looked past the recent optimism over a possible US-China trade deal, a sharp intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive. The greenback was further weighed down by an unexpected fall in the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, though did little to extend any support to the major.

In the latest trade developments, the US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that we are in the final throes of a very important deal with China that would defuse a 16-month trade war. This comes on the back of comments by China's Commerce Ministry that negotiators for both sides had spoken on the phone and agreed to more talks aimed at reaching a deal. The market participants, however, largely shrugged off positive trade rhetoric, rather preferred to stay on the sideline before the actual deal is signed.

Meanwhile, the USD downside remained cushioned amid the encouraging signs on US-China trade talks and exerted some follow-through pressure on the major through the Asian session on Wednesday. Moving ahead, the US economic docket, highlighting the release of Durable Goods orders for October and the second estimate of Q3 GDP growth figures, will now be looked upon for some fresh impetus. Adding to this, some second-tier US releases, including Pending Home Sales, Personal Income and Spending data, might further influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on Wednesday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair except that the 1.2900 handle now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. Moreover, a slide below 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart now seems to have opened room for some additional weakness. Hence, a subsequent slide further below the 1.2800 round-figure mark, towards challenging its next major support near the 1.2740-35 region, now looks a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned handle before positioning for a move towards challenging a resistance marked by the top end of a short-term descending trend-channel – around the 1.2950-60 region. A convincing break through the mentioned barrier might prompt some aggressive short-covering move and lift the pair further towards an intermediate resistance near the 1.3045-50 region. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3100 mark en-route May monthly swing highs – around the 1.3175 region.