GBP/USD Forecast: nothing to see here, for now

The Pound lost its shine and fell against the greenback to a fresh weekly low of 1.2952, breaking through the 1.3000 level overnight, following news of another terror attack in the UK. The pair bounced back from such low, but was unable to regain the 1.3000 level, holding below it ahead of the Inflation Report Hearings, and after the release of April public sector net borrowing figures, worst-than-expected. In April, net borrowing jumped to £9.748B beating already negative expectations of a £8.150B advance.

The GBP/USD pair stands a few pips below the 1.3000 threshold, maintaining the neutral technical stance, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is unable to recover above its 20 SMA, but holds a few pips below it, while technical indicators have turned higher around their mid-lines, lacking directional momentum.

With the election and Brexit pending over Pound, the pair has little room to advance, in spite of broad dollar's weakness. Is that lack of greenback's demand, on the other hand, what prevents it from depreciating further. The wide range the pair has to move in between is 1.2830/1.3060, and unless one of those extremes gives up, range trading will persist.

Short term, 1.2950 is the immediate support, followed by 1.2910 and 1.2880. To the upside, 1.3020 is the first resistance, en route to 1.3060.

