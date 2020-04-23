GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Wednesday, albeit failed ahead of 1.2600 mark.

Persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic capped gains.

Thursday's UK/US PMI prints and the US weekly jobless claims eyed for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction on Wednesday and recovered a major part of the previous day's losses to two-week lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. The better market sentiment, supported by the passage of another $484 billion economic support bill by the US Senate, undermined the US dollar's safe-haven demand and was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher. The British pound was further supported by Wednesday's mostly in line UK consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI eased to 1.5% YoY in March from the previous month's 1.7%.

However, the ever-increasing coronavirus cases and related death, along with increasing prospects of an extended lockdown in the UK took its toll on the sterling and kept a lid on any further gains for the major. This comes amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and expectations that the world economy will remain weak for some time, even once the lockdowns are eased. The market concerns extended some support the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and further contribute towards capping the upside for the major. The pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move and failed ahead of the 1.2400 mark, ending over 50 pips off daily tops.

Despite the pullback, the pair managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday. Market participants now look forward to the release of flash UK Manufacturing and Services PMI prints for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of flash Manufacturing PMI and the usual initial weekly jobless claims – will influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will continue to play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment and infuse some volatility in the FX market.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the 1.2390-1.2400 region might continue to act as an immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.2460-65 supply zone. Some follow-through buying should assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find some support near the 1.2300-1.2290 area, which if broken might accelerate the fall back towards weekly lows, around the 1.2250-45 region. Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to slide further towards the 1.2200 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to challenge monthly lows, around the 1.2165 region.