- GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Wednesday, albeit failed ahead of 1.2600 mark.
- Persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic capped gains.
- Thursday's UK/US PMI prints and the US weekly jobless claims eyed for a fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction on Wednesday and recovered a major part of the previous day's losses to two-week lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through. The better market sentiment, supported by the passage of another $484 billion economic support bill by the US Senate, undermined the US dollar's safe-haven demand and was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher. The British pound was further supported by Wednesday's mostly in line UK consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI eased to 1.5% YoY in March from the previous month's 1.7%.
However, the ever-increasing coronavirus cases and related death, along with increasing prospects of an extended lockdown in the UK took its toll on the sterling and kept a lid on any further gains for the major. This comes amid persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and expectations that the world economy will remain weak for some time, even once the lockdowns are eased. The market concerns extended some support the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and further contribute towards capping the upside for the major. The pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move and failed ahead of the 1.2400 mark, ending over 50 pips off daily tops.
Despite the pullback, the pair managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday. Market participants now look forward to the release of flash UK Manufacturing and Services PMI prints for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of flash Manufacturing PMI and the usual initial weekly jobless claims – will influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities. Apart from this, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will continue to play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment and infuse some volatility in the FX market.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the 1.2390-1.2400 region might continue to act as an immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.2460-65 supply zone. Some follow-through buying should assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find some support near the 1.2300-1.2290 area, which if broken might accelerate the fall back towards weekly lows, around the 1.2250-45 region. Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to slide further towards the 1.2200 round-figure mark before eventually dropping to challenge monthly lows, around the 1.2165 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits lowest in a month after horrible PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped to 1.0770, the lowest in a month. Eurozone PMIs crashed well below already'depressed expectations. Tensions are mounting ahead of the EU Summit and top-tier US data.
GBP/USD consolidates gains,shrugging off devastating PMIs
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2350, holding onto its gains. The UK may have reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak yet lockdowns are set to continue. Preliminary PMIs badly disappointed with the Services figure plunging to 12.3.
Crypto market doesn't throw in the towel
Bitcoin wants to regain dominance but Ether doesn't give up and continues to push. The market moves in borderline areas that can bring surprises on both sides of the market. XRP avoids the fight and waits for the verdict on its own lack of strength.
WTI consolidates the recovery rally above $15, what next?
WTI (June futures on Nymex) is consolidating the recovery rally to $16.10 levels, as the bulls face exhaustion after the sharp rebound from historic lows of $6.55.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, lacks follow-through amid stronger USD
Gold edged higher during the early European session and refreshed weekly tops, around the $1720 region in the last hour.