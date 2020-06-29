GBP/USD came under some renewed selling pressure and refreshed monthly lows on Friday.

A subdued USD demand helped the pair to regain traction ahead of Brexit talks on Monday.

The GBP/USD pair came under some fresh selling pressure and dived to fresh monthly lows on Friday. The British pound remained depressed in the wake of this week's report that the US is considering to impose tariffs on $3.1 billion of imports from the United Kingdom and the EU. This comes amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties and further took its toll on the sterling. On the other hand, the US dollar failed to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two trading sessions and remained on the defensive following the release of rather unimpressive US macro data – Personal Income/Spending data, Core PCE Price Index and revised Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for June. A subdued USD demand, however, did little to impress bullish traders or ease the intraday bearish pressure surrounding the major.

The greenback continued with its struggle to attract any meaningful safe-haven flows despite growing worries about a surge in new coronavirus cases globally. This, in turn, assisted the pair to catch some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week. The pair recovered a part of Friday's negative move and was last seen trading around the 1.2375 region. The market focus now shifts to the resumption of the post-Brexit UK-EU trade deal negotiations. The incoming Brexit-related headline will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the British pound amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the UK. Later during the early North American session, the only scheduled release of Pending Home Sales data from the US might also contribute towards producing some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

Looking at the technical picture, the pair on Friday confirmed a break below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 102076-1.2813 positive move. This comes on the back of a descending trend-channel formation and points to a well-established short-term bearish trend. Hence, any subsequent positive move beyond the 1.2400 mark might still be seen as a selling opportunity. This, in turn, should cap the upside near 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.2440-45 region. The mentioned barrier coincides with the trend-channel resistance and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.2330 horizontal zone, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2300 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards intermediate support near mid-1.2200s before the pair eventually slips below the 1.2200 mark and aim to challenge the trend-channel support.