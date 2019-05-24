The GBP/USD pair remained depressed on Thursday and added to its recent heavy losses amid mounting pressure on the UK PM Theresa May to announce her departure timetable. The bearish pressure aggravated after the treasurer of the Conservative Party's 1922 Committee - Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said that committee will force a new confidence vote if May does not announce her resignation on Friday. May, however, has thus far resisted the pressure to step down as prime minister immediately but the fact that the House of Common Leader Andrea Leadsom resigned on Wednesday amid disagreements with May's revised version of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill continued denting the already weaker sentiment surrounding the British Pound.

The pair tumbled to the 1.2600 neighborhood - the lowest since early-Jan., and was further pressurized by the global risk-aversion trade-led US Dollar rally to two-year tops. However, a sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any subsequent USD strength, rather prompted some profit-taking during the US trading session and assisted the pair to stage a modest recovery amid highly oversold conditions. The pair finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range - just a few pips above mid-1.2600s but lacked any strong follow-through and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday.

Apart from the incoming Brexit/UK political headlines, the GBP traders on Friday will also confront the release of UK monthly retail sales figures. This coupled with the release of US durable goods orders data will further be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities on the last trading day of the week.

Meanwhile, the technical picture remains tilted in favor of bearish traders and any subsequent recovery seems more likely to confront stiff resistance near the 1.2700-1.2710 region. However, a sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle might trigger a short-covering bounce but seems more likely to remain capped near an important horizontal support break-point now turned resistance near the 1.2790-1.2800 area. On the flip side, the 1.2600 round figure mark now seems to have emerged as an immediate support, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark in the near-term.