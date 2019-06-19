GBP/USD forecast: Not out of the woods yet, 1.2600 handle marks a key hurdle ahead of UK CPI/FOMC

On Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair staged a late rebound from the key 1.2500 psychological mark, or fresh multi-month lows, and ended the day in positive territory, snapping four consecutive days of losing streak. Boris Johnson remains a leading candidate to be Britain's next Prime Minister and received 126 votes in the second round of Tory leadership contest on Tuesday. The pair showed little reaction to the outcome, albeit witnessed some short-covering move amid some renewed trade optimism. The US President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he will have an extended meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the June 28-29 G-20 summit in Japan and sparked a rally in equity markets.
The pair rallied around 60-pips intraday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through during the Asian session on Wednesday and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band just above mid-1.2500s. Investors on Wednesday will confront the release of the latest UK consumer inflation figures, which coupled with the incoming UK political or Brexit headlines might continue to infuse some volatility across the GBP pair and produce some meaningful trading opportunities. Later during the US session, the Fed is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar price dynamics and provide a short-term directional impetus to the major.
From a technical perspective, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained break through the 1.2500 handle before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Below the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 1.2480-75 region will reaffirm the near-term bearish bias and accelerate the slide further towards challenging yearly swing lows support near the 1.2400-1.2395 region. On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2600 important horizontal support breakpoint, above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair back towards the 1.2655-60 supply zone en-route the 1.2700 handle and the 1.2725-30 supply zone.
