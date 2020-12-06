GBP/USD Current price: 1.3437
- Brexit talks remain stalemated on a level playing field, governance and fisheries.
- EU’s Commission Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Saturday that differences remain.
- GBP/USD is technically neutral but at risk of falling on fundamental news.
The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3539 on Friday, its highest level since May 2018, on the back of hopes for an “imminent” trade deal between the EU and the UK, according to comments from an unnamed EU official. However, intensive Brexit trade talks have bare no fruit. EU´s Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted that, after a week of negotiations in London, both sides were unable to reach an agreement, with persistent, significant differences on the issues of a level playing field, governance and fisheries.
On Saturday, EU’s Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen said, “I had a phone call with Boris Johnson on the EU-UK negotiations. Differences remain. No agreement feasible if these are not resolved. Chief negotiators will reconvene tomorrow. We will speak again on Monday.” GBP/USD could gap lower at the weekly opening.
On the data front, Markit published the November UK Construction PMI, which improved from 53.1 in the previous month to 54.7. This Monday, the kingdom will publish November Halifax House Prices.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair closed the day pretty much unchanged in the 1.3430 price zone, offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in its daily chart. The 20 DMA provides a dynamic support level around 1.3300 while advancing below the larger ones. Technical indicators lack directional strength but hold above their midlines. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bearish potential is also limited, as the pair found support in a bullish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator consolidates at weekly highs. The RSI turned lower, putting in some bearish pressure.
Support levels: 1.3395 1.3350 1.3305
Resistance levels: 1.3485 1.3540 1.3590
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
