GBP/USD Current price: 1.3437

Brexit talks remain stalemated on a level playing field, governance and fisheries.

EU’s Commission Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Saturday that differences remain.

GBP/USD is technically neutral but at risk of falling on fundamental news.

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3539 on Friday, its highest level since May 2018, on the back of hopes for an “imminent” trade deal between the EU and the UK, according to comments from an unnamed EU official. However, intensive Brexit trade talks have bare no fruit. EU´s Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted that, after a week of negotiations in London, both sides were unable to reach an agreement, with persistent, significant differences on the issues of a level playing field, governance and fisheries.

On Saturday, EU’s Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen said, “I had a phone call with Boris Johnson on the EU-UK negotiations. Differences remain. No agreement feasible if these are not resolved. Chief negotiators will reconvene tomorrow. We will speak again on Monday.” GBP/USD could gap lower at the weekly opening.

On the data front, Markit published the November UK Construction PMI, which improved from 53.1 in the previous month to 54.7. This Monday, the kingdom will publish November Halifax House Prices.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair closed the day pretty much unchanged in the 1.3430 price zone, offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in its daily chart. The 20 DMA provides a dynamic support level around 1.3300 while advancing below the larger ones. Technical indicators lack directional strength but hold above their midlines. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bearish potential is also limited, as the pair found support in a bullish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator consolidates at weekly highs. The RSI turned lower, putting in some bearish pressure.

Support levels: 1.3395 1.3350 1.3305

Resistance levels: 1.3485 1.3540 1.3590