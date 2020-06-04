GBP/USD Current price: 1.2606
- Representatives from the EU and the UK recognized no progress had been made in trade talks.
- EU leaders could intervene in negotiations if an agreement is not reached by October.
- GBP/USD bounced sharply from 1.2500 could extend gains towards 1.2645.
The Pound has benefited once again from the dollar’s weakness, with GBP/USD reaching 1.2626. The pair fell to an intraday low of 1.2500 amid the lack of progress in Brexit talks. After three days of talks, both parts recognized that they remain far apart on core topics, with no agreement on their future trade relationship. German’s ambassador in Brussels, Michael Clauss, said that EU leaders would intervene in the negotiations in the autumn in an attempt to clinch a deal by mid-October. Also, the UK May Markit Construction PM came in at 28.9, missing the market’s expectations of 29.7, but above the previous 8.2.
This Friday, the UK will release the preliminary estimate of the May GFK Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at -40 from -34 previously. The kingdom will also publish Halifax House Prices for May, seen down by 0.7% in the month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair hovers around 1.2600 at the end of the American session, and the risk remains skewed to the upside, although the momentum is limited. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair was unable to settle below a bullish 20 SMA, currently at 1.2550. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned flat within positive levels. The pair posted a daily high at 1.2643 at the end of April, now a critical resistance level and a possible bullish target should dollar’s sell-off continues.
Support levels: 1.2585 1.2550 1.2520
Resistance levels: 1.2645 1.2690 1.2720
