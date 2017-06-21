GBP/USD Forecast: no government yet, Pound sinks

Following Carney's dovish stance on Tuesday, news that PM May is still unable to form a government, and even indicating that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) threatened to walk away from a deal, weighed on Pound, trading at fresh 2-month lows sub-1.2600 against the greenback. The Queen will speak today at the official state opening of parliament, setting the legislative agenda for the kingdom. Without a majority in parliament to support her government, Theresa May will face a new challenge that is, to pass her Brexit bill through an unfriendly House of Commons. Should she fail, a new election is not discarded, therefore implying further weakness for an already vulnerable Pound.

In the data front, the UK released May's public sector net borrowing, showing that it decreased to £5.99 billion from a year earlier, down from April's revised total of £8.67B. The US will release housing figures later today, but for the GBP/USD pair, it will be all about government and Brexit.

From a technical point of view, the pair maintains a strong bearish stance short term, with technical indicators in the 4 hours chart at fresh 1-week lows, resuming their slides after barely correcting oversold conditions, and the price far below a bearish 20 SMA.

The daily low has been set at 1.2588, with a downward acceleration through it opening doors for a continued decline towards 1.2550 and 1.2510 later today. 1.2635, the low set after the elections and where sellers surged all through last Tuesday is the immediate resistance, with a recovery above it favoring an extension up to the 1.2660/80 region, although spikes will likely be seen as selling opportunities.

