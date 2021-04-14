GBP/USD Current price: 1.3781
- Concerns related to the AstraZeneca vaccine keep undermining sterling.
- UK reopening plans could be altered by a delay in UK’s vaccination.
- GBP/USD advanced on the broad dollar’s weakness, but bulls are still reluctant.
The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3808 at the beginning of the day but turned south and bottomed at 1.3750. There was no particular catalyst behind such a decline but persistent concerns surrounding the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The UK is considering not using it in people under 30 years, which may delay the country’s reopening plans. Additionally, soft GBP figures released on Tuesday supported the idea of a slower economic comeback in the country.
Broad dollar’s weakness saved the day for GBP/USD, which bounced back during the American afternoon to settle a handful of pips below the 1.3800 threshold. The UK won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data this Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has managed to post a daily advance, although it is still unable to storm through the 1.3800 level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair ended the day above a bearish 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA advances below it. However, the Momentum indicator eases within positive levels while the RSI is directionless around 54. Overall, the risk seems skewed to the upside, but the pair needs to clear the immediate resistance level at 1.3815 to have better chances of rising.
Support levels: 1.3750 1.3700 1.3665
Resistance levels: 1.3815 1.3860 1.3905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to fresh April highs
The EUR/USD pair is approaching the 1.2000 as risk appetite took over financial markets. Powell repeats a well-known statement pushing Wall Street to record highs.
GBP/USD holds on to daily highs near 1.3800
The broad dollar’s weakness helps GBP/USD recover some ground, although the pound is among the worst performers. Britain's successful vaccination campaign supports sterling.
BTC, ETH, and XRP stall at significant Fibonacci levels
A more stable trading experience will permit investors to hedge their bets on the future proliferation of cryptocurrencies with a well-placed company that will earn trading revenues that are not directly impacted by the price swings of any one token.
XAU/USD drops below $1,740 despite USD selloff
After edging higher to $1,750 area earlier in the day, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction during the American session and was last seen trading at $1,735, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.
Coinbase (COIN) opens at $381 per share, 52.4% above reference valuation
Coinbase (COIN) Global Inc's stock opened at $381, 52.4% above the reference price of $250, in the highly-anticipated Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.