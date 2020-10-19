GBP/USD Current price: 1.2945

UK government said there are no basis for trade talks to resume with the EU.

A light macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment-related trading.

GBP/USD in retreat mode as Brexit’s concerns weigh on Sterling.

The GBP/USD pair jumped traded as high as 1.3024 on the back of the broad dollar’s weakness but retreated from the level amid mounting speculation the UK will leave the European Union without a trade deal. According to the latest on the issue, the UK said that there’s still no basis for trade talks to resume, as the EU has not changed its approach. UK PM Johnson’s spokesman said that the latest talks were “constructive,” and that the negotiation teams will remain in close touch. The pair eased to the 1.2940 price zone with the headlines. The UK won’t release relevant macroeconomic data on Tuesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair met sellers around a descending trend line coming from this month’s high at 1.3082, currently providing resistance in the 1.3020 area. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair settled above all of its moving averages, which are directionless and confined to a tight 30 pips’ range, indicating the absence of a clear trend. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame hold on to the positive ground, but the RSI has already turned south, skewing the risk to the downside without confirming it.

Support levels: 1.2940 1.2895 1.2850

Resistance levels: 1.2985 1.3025 1.3060