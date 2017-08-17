GBP/USD Forecast: no buying interest, but downside limited by dollar's weakness

The GBP/USD pair maintains the sour tone seen on Wednesday, unable to regain the 1.2900 level, despite a couple of attempts to break higher overnight. The just released UK Retail Sales were slightly better-than-expected but weren't enough to push the pair above the figure. UK Retail Sales grew by 0.3% in July MoM and by 1.3% when compared to a year earlier, this last, below the 1.4% expected, but the core readings, beat expectations. June's figures suffered modest downward revisions, offsetting headline numbers.

The greenback is mixed across the board, stronger only against the common currency, after taking a double hit during the past American session, one from Fed's Minutes and the other from more Trump's advisor quitting, limiting the downside for the pair. Data coming from the US later today includes weekly unemployment claims and July industrial production, hardly enough to trigger a dollar rally even with strong headlines.

The 4 hours chart for the pair shows that the 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope, offering a dynamic resistance around 12910, converging with the daily highs, whilst the Momentum indicator remains flat below its 100 level, and the RSI indicator hovers around 42, with no directional strength at the time being. At this point, the pair needs to rally pass 1.2920 to be able to gather some upward momentum and extend towards 1.2965, where selling interest will likely resurge. Below 1.2870 on the other hand, the risk turns towards the downside, with the next support at 1.2840, the weekly low, followed by the 1.2800 figure.

