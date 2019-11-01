GBP/USD Forecast: Next upwards move in the channel depends on Farage and Payrolls

GBP/USD has been advancing amid US Dollar weakness as the jobs report is awaited.

Nigel Farage's Brexit party's tactics may impact the UK election and the pound.

Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to further gains within the channel.

"Brexit in name only" is Nigel Farage's criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deal – considered a hard exit by many. Nevertheless, the leader of the Brexit Party may boost Johnson's chances of winning the December 12 elections by refraining from competing with the Conservatives in some seats.

Farage will kick off his campaign later today but has already expressed some skepticism about such a move. In a joint interview with President Donald Trump, the proponent of a no-deal Brexit dismissed the idea, despite the president's call for both parties to join forces.

Johnson's Tories command a 12% lead in opinion polls according to the latest polling trackers. In regular times, that would be enough to win a landslide victory – but these are not normal times.

The opposition on the national level is split between Labour and the Liberal Democrats. Still, their voters may opt for "tactical voting" to ensure a victory of one of these party's candidates over a member of the ruling party. Moreover, the Scottish National Party may sweep more seats north of the border – ousting Conservative incumbents. And to top it off, Johnson's predecessor Theresa May enjoyed a broader lead early in the campaign – only to fall short of a majority back in 2017.

The pound is set to move on Farage's announcement – which may indicate his tactics. Markets prefer a victory for Johnson to provide certainty over Brexit – and dislike Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's hard-left economic policies.

UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 49.6 points against 48.1 expected, perhaps reflecting the rising level of certainty related to Brexit.

Focus shifts to America's jobs report

For broader markets, the focus is on the US, where Non-Farm Payrolls are set to show a slowdown in job gains – partly due to the long strike at General Motors. An increase of 89,000 jobs is projected for October after 136,000 in September. Economists expect wage growth to accelerate from 2.9% to 3%.

The US Dollar has been on the back foot since Wednesday when the Federal Reserve signaled that the bar for raising rates is higher than for cutting them. Several officials from the central bank will speak today. Richard Clarida, Vice-Chair of the Federal Reserve, may shed more light on the bank's expected pause in December, and perhaps may lay out the view for 2020.

ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector is also of interest. Similar to the UK, America's industry is struggling, albeit contracting at a slower pace. Investors expect an improvement in October after September's figures triggered fears of a broad recession.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD is trading in an upward channel since late last week and is currently in the middle of it. Momentum on the four-hour chart is to the upside, and the currency pair has secured its break above the 50 Simple Moving Average. It also trades above the 100 and 200 SMAs.

All in all, bulls are in control.

Minor resistance awaits at 1.2955, which was a swing high last week. It is followed by 1.2980, the high point during the last hours of October. The five-month high of 1.3013 is the next level to watch. Further up, 1.3045, 1.3080 await cable.

GBP/USD has support at 1.2915, which cushioned it in recent days. Next, we find 1.2875, which temporarily held cable down in mid-October, and it also converges with the 50 SMA. 1.2845 provided support last week, and 1.2785 was the post surge trough.