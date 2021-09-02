GBP/USD Current price: 1.3830

The sterling benefits from the dollar’s broad weakness, but that can change soon.

Brexit shortages undermine the UK currency and push inflation higher.

GBP/USD has room to extend its advance, but no fireworks at sight.

The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.3836, once again advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness. According to recent data, the pound has little to cheer, as Brexit shortages are pushing up shop prices, although it remains below those in 2020. Nevertheless, the sterling benefited from increased demand for high-yielding assets, still lacking self-strength. In such a scenario, it could lose big on a sudden return to the greenback.

Data wise, the UK has had nothing relevant to offer this week. On Friday, Markit will publish the final reading of the August Services PMI, foreseen unchanged at 55.5. The event of the day will be the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The country is expected to have added 750K new jobs in August, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 5.2%, better than the previous 5.4%.

Market participants anticipate a disappointing US employment report, which means that upbeat figures may shock investors and trigger a substantial dollar rally, as investors will return to price-in soon to come tapering in the US.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading a few pips below the mentioned daily high, with a limited bullish potential. The 4-hour chart shows that it has advanced above all of its moving averages, with the 100 and 200 SMAs lacking directional strength. Technical indicators hold within positive levels, but the RSI is flat while the Momentum turned marginally lower. The pair may extend its advance to the 1.3900 price zone on a break above 1.3845, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 1.3800 1.3760 1.3715

Resistance levels: 1.3845 1.3890 1.3930