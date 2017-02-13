GBP/USD Forecast: neutral-to-bullish, more gains above 1.2540

A GBP/USD early slide down to 1.2455 was quickly reversed, as the Pound remains among the strongest currencies against the greenback, in spite of the upcoming Brexit. Upbeat UK data released last Friday backs the Sterling, although given the absence of market's drivers this Monday, the pair is within a tight consolidative range, with not much expected for today.

Trading above the 1.2500 level, the pair was rejected from 1.2538, the 23.6% retracement of the 1.1986/1.2705 rally, and the level to surpass to gain some upward traction. In the 4 hours chart, the pair presents a neutral-to-bullish stance, as the price is converging with the 20 and 100 SMAs, both around 1.2510. In the same chart, the Momentum and the RSI indicators have turned modestly higher, but remain within neutral territory.

The pair has an immediate short term support at 1.2475, followed by the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally at 1.2430, the level to break to see a more sustainable decline during the upcoming sessions, down to last week low of 1.2436, also the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally.

