GBP/USD Forecast: neutral-to-bearish stance persists

The GBP/USD pair is back to trading right below the 1.3000 level, as renewed dollar's weakness following FOMC Minutes helped offset the sour sentiment towards the Pound seen on Wednesday. A spike up to 1.3014 was quickly reverted, following the release of mostly tepid local data. The second revision of UK Q1 GDP came as initially estimated at 0.3%, but the YoY reading came in at 2.0% missing previous and expectations of 2.1%. Total business investment was revised higher for the same quarter, up to 0.6% from previous -0.9%, while mortgage approvals, according to BBA were less than expected in April but within average, 40.75K against 40.80K expected.

The pair is flat for a second consecutive day, unable to attract interest around 1.2970. The short term picture is neutral to bearish, as the positive tone keeps fading longer term ahead of the election. In the 4 hours chart, the pair seems unable to settle above a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have turned modestly lower around their mid-lines. The pair has an immediate support around 1.2950, followed by 1.2910. Below this last the pair has scope to extend its slide down to the 1.2860 region.

Spikes beyond 1.3000 are still be seen as selling opportunities, and only above 1.3060, the pair will turn bullish and attempt an extension up to 1.3120.

View live chart of the GBP/USD