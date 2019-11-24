GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2836

Johnson’s Conservatives continue to lead polls ahead of December 12 election.

Disappointing UK data weighed the Pound at the end of the week.

GBP/USD at risk of falling further on a break below 1.2768, November low.

The GBP/USD pair has closed the week in the red at 1.2830, undermined by UK data which overshadowed persistent Brexit hopes. Markit released for the first time preliminary estimated of its manufacturing and services indexes in November, and the numbers resulted below the market’s expectations. The Manufacturing PMI contracted to 48.2, while the Services PMI printed at 48.6, the lowest outcome in over three years.

In the Brexit front, attention continues to be centered on the upcoming December 12 general election. The latest polls show that Conservatives lead by PM Johnson retain the lead with an advantage of over 10% over their Labour rivals. On Sunday, Johnson unveiled the Conservative Party’s manifesto, focused on moving on from Brexit and austerity, and pledging not to raise income taxes. The headlines are Pound-positive, although probably not enough to push the pair back to the 1.2900 region. The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Monday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the pair is neutral-to-bearish with chances of additional declines increasing if it breaks below 1.2768, November low. The daily chart shows that the pair is just above the 23.6% retracement of its October rally, an area that provided support in the last few weeks. The same chart shows that the pair has settled below a flat 20 DMA, while the 100 DMA converges with the next Fibonacci support at around 1.2700. The Momentum heads modestly lower at around 100, while the RSI it’s also around its mid-line, although with a firmer bearish stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is below its 20 and 100 SMA, while the 200 SMA heads north around 1.2810. Technical indicators settled at weekly lows, skewing the risk to the downside.

Support levels: 1.2810 1.2770 1.2720

Resistance levels: 1.2880 1.2920 1.2950