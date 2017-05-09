GBP/USD Forecast: neutral, but downward potential increasing

The Pound can't be out of its depth these days, hurt by a second consecutive day for a soft PMI reading. This Tuesday, the Markit services index showed that growth in the sector slopped to a 11-month low, down to 53.2 against previous 53.8 and the expected 53.5. According to the official release, indicated stronger cost pressures, with the rate of input price inflation the fastest since February. The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2908 with the news, but quickly recovered to trade neutral daily basis in the 1.2920 region.

The failure attempt to regain 1.3000 late last week, and having been contained by a Fibonacci resistance around 1.2965 this one, increases the risk of a bearish extension in the pair, although at this point, seems speculative interest has decided to remain side-lined when it comes to the GBP/USD pair. The next week, the UK will release its latest inflation data, while the BOE will meet a couple of days later, maybe then painting a clearer picture for the Sterling.

At the time being, the pair retains a neutral stance, but with an increasing bearish potential, as in the 4 hours chart, the pair is developing below its 20 SMA and 200 EMA, both anyway converging around 1.2940, reflecting the absence of a clear trend, while technical indicators in the mentioned chart hover around their mid-lines, with no clear directional strength. The pair would need to extend below 1.2890, a Fibonacci support, to extend its intraday slide with the next short-term supports at 1.2852, and 1.2810. To the upside, resistances come at 1.2940 and 1.2965, this last the 38.2% retracement of the August slide, with gains beyond this last probably extending towards 1.3000, where selling interest should reject the advance.

