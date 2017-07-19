GBP/USD Forecast: neutral, but downside limited by 1.3000

The GBP/USD pair managed to hold above the 1.3000 level, trading flat daily basis around 1.3030, as the market entered in wait-and-see mode ahead of first-tier Thursday's events which include the ECB and the BOJ monetary policy decisions, and in the UK June retail sales. The US will release some housing data ahead of Wall Street's opening, but given market's negative sentiment towards the American currency, seems unlikely that good numbers can do much but a short-lived movement.

The Pound is the second weakest currency across the board, as easing inflation and Carney's remarks on Tuesday casted doubts over a rate hike in the UK in the nearer term. Nevertheless and as commented on previous updates, chances of a steeper slide remain limited, particularly if the price remains above the 1.3000 threshold.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is below a still bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are losing its downward strength within bearish territory, lacking clear directional strength. To the upside, the pair has been rejected intraday on approaches to the 1.3060 region, where the mentioned 20 SMA stands, being the level to surpass to favor additional gains towards the 1.3100/30 price zone.

A downward acceleration through 1.3000 should lead to a decline down to 1.2960 first, and 1.2920 later should the previous gives up.

