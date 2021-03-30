GBP/USD Current price: 1.3729

UK slow reopening from the latest lockdown provides support to the pound.

US Treasury yields resume their advances, providing support to the greenback.

GBP/USD has turned bearish in the near-term, eyes on 1.3669.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3705, accelerating its decline early during the London session as US long-term Treasury yields picked up to fresh 14-month highs. The dollar also benefited from encouraging local data, maintaining its positive momentum despite Treasury yields eased ahead of Wall Street’s close.

The UK did not publish macroeconomic data, but news coming from the kingdom continue to be encouraging. The country entered a new phase of reopening this week after massively vaccinating its population. At least 45% of people have gotten one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, although those fully vaccinated account for just 5.5%. On Wednesday, the UK will release the final reading of Q4 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen unchanged at 1%.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading around 1.3720 as the day comes to an end and has turned bearish in the near-term. The pair settled below all of its moving averages in the 4-hour chart, while technical indicators stand within negative levels, lacking directional strength. The pair bottomed at 1.3669 this March, and while it seems unlikely a break below the level, if it happens, the pair could approach February low at 1.3566.

Support levels: 1.3670 1.3615 1.3580

Resistance levels: 1.3755 1.3800 1.3840