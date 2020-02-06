GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2925

NIESR report showed little chances of UK sustainable economic growth.

Pound weighed by no-deal fears as the UK and the EU have opposed stances.

GBP/USD nearing December low at 1.2904, bearish momentum set to accelerate.

The GBP/USD pair has fallen for a second consecutive week, trading at the time being near a fresh 2020 low established at 1.2921. As most major pairs, GBP/USD spent the first half of the day in consolidative mode, hovering the 1.3000 level, with the decline accelerating after Wall Street’s opening amid renewed dollar’s demand. Meanwhile, the market’s main concern is the UK’s ability to clinch a deal with the EU before year-end.

The UK didn’t release relevant data, although a report from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research took its toll on Sterling. The NIESR stated that there is only about 20% probability of the UK economic growth doubling its pace of expansion, in the face of the country’s chronic run of poor productivity.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is hovering around 1.2930 by the end of the day, firmly bearish according to the 4-hour chart. The pair has accelerated its slump below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly south below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator has retreated sharply after testing its mid-line, while the RSI is currently at around 31, all compatible with additional slides, particularly if the pair loses the 1.2900 figure.

Support levels: 1.2900 1.2865 1.2820

Resistance levels: 1.2970 1.3010 1.3050