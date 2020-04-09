GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2469
- UK PM Johnson remains clinically stable and responding to treatment, left ICU
- UK data came in better than expected, but key indicators remained in the red.
- GBP/USD flirting with 3-week highs just ahead of the 1.2500 level.
The GBP/USD pair has kept advancing to trade as high as 1.2480 this Thursday. The advance can be attributed to investors rushing away from the greenback in search of high-yielding assets, and news indicating that UK PM Boris Johnson is responding to treatment and remains clinically stable, according to the latest official report. Later in the afternoon, it was reported that he has left intensive care.
The UK released a bunch of February data which was mixed. Industrial Production was down yearly basis by 2.8% slightly better than expected, while Manufacturing Production for the same period resulted at -3.9%. The Total Trade Balance in February came in at £-11.487 B much worse than expected. UK markets will be closed this Friday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has topped around the 1.2480 price zone in the past two weeks, while the 61.8% retracement of its March collapse comes at 1.2515, providing a more relevant resistance. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is advancing modestly above a directionless 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA turned marginally higher below the current level. Technical indicators remain within positive levels, although the Momentum remains lifeless near its 100 level. The risk is skewed to the upside, although the pair would need to extend beyond the mentioned Fibonacci resistance to be able to produce another bullish leg.
Support levels: 1.2465 12420 1.2370
Resistance levels: 1.2515 1.2560 1.2600
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Above 0.6300 on Good Friday holiday with eyes on China CPI
AUD/USD remains above 0.6300, despite stepping back from the monthly high of 0.6363 to currently around 0.6330, at the start of Friday’s Asian session. Markets in Australia/US are closed for Good Friday, Chinese markets are up with March month inflation data on the cards.
USD/JPY: The greenback ticks down, trades above 108.00 figure
USD/JPY consolidates gains above the 108.00 figure. The level to beat for buyers is the 109.50 resistance. USD/JPY bull trend stays intact as the spot trades above the 108.00 handle and the 50/200 SMAs on the four chart.
Why stocks are recovering and where next
The S&P 500 index has recovered around half the losses it suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Is bad news priced in? How much credit does the Federal Reserve deserve? Where next for equities?
Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700
Despite probing the multi-year high, marked on Thursday, Gold prices near the key resistances while taking rounds to $1,685 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The Good Friday holidays in major markets are expected to limit the yellow metal’s moves.
Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700
Despite probing the multi-year high, marked on Thursday, Gold prices near the key resistances while taking rounds to $1,685 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The Good Friday holidays in major markets are expected to limit the yellow metal’s moves.