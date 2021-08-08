The GBP/USD pair settled a few pips below a near-term ascendant trend line. The daily chart shows that the pair was unable to advance beyond a flat 100 SMA, but also that changes are on the upside. The pair is above a flat 20 SMA, currently at 1.3820. Meanwhile, technical indicators held within negative levels, the Momentum heading firmly higher but with the RSI easing just around the 50 level. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside. The pair develops below a mildly bearish 20 SMA and approaches directionless longer ones. Finally, technical indicators remain at weekly lows within oversold readings, suggesting the pair may extend its decline once below 1.3865, the immediate support level.

The UK published Halifax House Prices on Friday, which increased by a modest 0.4% MoM in July, missing the market’s expectations. At the beginning of the week, the country will publish July BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, foreseen at 13.1% from 6.7% previously.

The GBP/USD pair settled at 1.3870, down amid the renewed dollar’s demand following an upbeat US employment report. The slide, however, was not enough to push the pair into negative territory on a weekly basis, as positive UK headlines keep underpinning the pound. Macroeconomic data show the recovery continues in the kingdom, while the number of new coronavirus cases is on a clear downtrend, all of which indicates the UK is ahead of its major counterparts in the path to normal.

