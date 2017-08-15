GBP/USD Forecast: near-term outlook turns bearish, UK jobs and FOMC minutes in focus

Having plunged over 100-pips on Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase as investors turn cautious ahead today's key event risks - the release of UK labor market report and the very important FOMC meeting minutes. The British Pound nosedived across the board after the latest UK inflation figures came in softer than expected and further reduced chance of an early BoE rate hike action. Adding to this a strong of solid US economic data, including July retail sales, did little to help the pair to register any meaningful recovery from over 1-month lows.

From a technical perspective, the pair finally broke out of the four-day old trading range and decisively weakened below the 50-day SMA support. Hence, near-term outlook for the pair is now looking more bearish and the same would be reinforced on a sustained break below a confluence support near mid-1.2800s, comprising of 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2589-1.3269 recent up-swing.

A convincing break below the mentioned support would turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2800 handle and head towards testing 1.2775 support area. The bearish slide could further get extended towards 1.2720 horizontal support en-route the very important 200-day SMA support near the 1.2640 region.

On the flip side, any recovery move back above the 1.2900 handle might now confront fresh supply near an important confluence support break-point, now turned resistance near 1.2925-30 region. Any subsequent up-move beyond the said hurdle might trigger a short-covering bounce back towards the key 1.30 psychological mark, which if conquered might negate near-term bearish bias.